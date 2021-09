Maybe it’s because we are doing it wrong…most of us cut them in half lengthwise. But, a bunch of people on Instagram say you should be cutting them the other way…around the middle. Here are three reasons why they think it’s better. They say it’s easier, less surface area of the fruit is exposed to air. So, if you only eat half, less of the avocado will turn brown. It’s also is easier to eat with a spoon because it is bowl shaped.