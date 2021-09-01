Phil Mickelson, Fred Couples named Ryder Cup vice captains
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker filled out his roster of assistants Wednesday when he announced that Phil Mickelson and Fred Couples will serve as vice captains. "I've been staying in close contact with both Freddie and Phil, talking about all things Ryder Cup, for a while now," Stricker said in a statement. "They provide honest and impactful feedback, and both have such a passion for the Ryder Cup. I'm honored that they were willing to join our team and help put us in the best position to win in a few weeks at Whistling Straits."www.northwestgeorgianews.com
