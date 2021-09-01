Entrepreneur & Athlete, Andrei S. Bonilla, of East Providence, Passes at 23

Nardolillo Funeral Home, Inc. Andrei S. Bonilla, age 23, of East Providence, passed away on August 28, 2021. Born in Providence, he was the son of Endhir L. Bonilla of Pawtucket and Latdavorn Voravong Bonilla of East Providence. Besides his parents and stepparents Jose Gomes and Veronica Martinez, he is also survived by his dear siblings, Kiana Bonilla of East Providence, Alexander, and Branden Bonilla, both of Pawtucket, and step-siblings Daniel and Jacob Gomes of Bristol.