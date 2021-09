FEATURE — Renowned explorer and mapper John Wesley Powell originally gave Zion Canyon the name “Mukuntuweap.” It is believed to be a Paiute word meaning “straight canyon.” Its time under that moniker was short, however, as many felt Mukuntuweap was too hard to pronounce and spell. In 1918, the name was changed to Zion to reflect what the original settlers called the area, “Little Zion.” A Hebrew name which means “place of refuge,” or “sanctuary.”