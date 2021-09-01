Cancel
Yankees' Gio Urshela 'pretty sore' after hurting hand, expected to get MRI

New Jersey Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Yankees prepare to welcome back a starting infielder, they will hold their breath on the status of another. Third baseman Gio Urshela hurt his hand on a throw home during the Angels' double steal Tuesday night. Rougned Odor replaced Urshela in the starting lineup on Wednesday. Manager Aaron...

www.njherald.com

Related
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Chapman’s Mystery Solved – Credit Gary Sanchez

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone stuck to his game plan in which Chapman is his closer. From one night to the next, a much different result. Why?. The Yankees, since the days of Thurman Munson, Joe Girardi, and Jorge Posada, have sought to find a catcher who fits the definition of a Field Leader.
MLBchatsports.com

The Cleveland Indians were not wrong to trade Gio Urshela

The Cleveland Indians were right to let Gio Urshela go, but should they have let Andrew Velazquez go?. It has been well documented that the Cleveland Indians had third baseman Gio Urshela before he grew into the player he currently is with the New York Yankees. In 2017, Urshela was even the starting third baseman in the American League Division Series for Cleveland against the Yankees.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees activate Gio Urshela from injured list

Gio Urshela has quietly been one of the most valuable Yankees ever since his breakout season out of seemingly nowhere in 2019. In fact, among Yankees, only DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge have registered more WAR by FanGraphs standards over the past three seasons than Urshela (5.9). Urshela’s glove mostly...
MLBnumberfire.com

Gio Urshela (hamstring) activated, starting for Yankees Thursday

New York Yankees infielder Gio Urshela is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Urshela is back from a multi-week stint on the injured list due to a hamstring injury. He'll get the nod at third base in his return, batting eighth against Athletics starter James Kaprielian.
MLBNew York Post

Gio Urshela produces in Yankees return with Gleyber Torres close to being back

OAKLAND, Calif. — Gio Urshela is back with the Yankees after straining his left hamstring nearly a month ago. The Yankees activated the third baseman from his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset prior to Thursday’s game against the Athletics. Jonathan Davis was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Tuesday’s win over the Braves, which opened up a roster spot for Urshela.
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Urshela Expects to Join Yankees Thursday; Kluber Takes Another Step in Rehab

While the Yankees held on to win their 11th ballgame in a row on Tuesday night, they may be close to bolstering their already torrid roster in the not too distant future. In what has seemingly become the hot-bed for major league rehabs in the month of August, Somerset played host to two more big leaguers on Tuesday night in pitcher Corey Kluber and infielder Gio Urshela. Coincidentally enough, they took the field against the Akron RubberDucks, an affiliate that both players had played for when they were members of the Cleveland Indians organization.
MLBYardbarker

Gio Urshela makes an impact, Gleyber Torres’s return spells trouble for one Yankee

The New York Yankees are on an absolute tear, winning 12 games in a row, with their latest coming against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday evening. Early in the game, skipper Aaron Boone was ejected for poor calls made by the umpire, but the Bombers executed revenge in that very same inning, plastering Oakland starter for six runs. The MVP of the day was lefty slugger Joey Gallo, who launched a 3-run blast and earned a walk on the evening.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Gio Urshela may be the Yankees’ X-factor down the stretch

Gio Urshela is back in the Yankees’ lineup, as he was activated prior to the team’s Thursday night victory in Oakland. Obviously, there are numerous variables that can swing the Yankees’ fortunes over the season’s final five weeks one way or the other, most of which have been well-covered already. However, Urshela’s performance down the stretch – more specifically, which version of Urshela we see – is going to go a longer way than many of us might realize in determining the extent of the team’s success in 2021.
MLBnumberfire.com

Gio Urshela out of Yankees' Wednesday lineup against Angels

New York Yankees infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Urshela will head to New York's bench after Andrew Velazquez was chosen as Wednesday's starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 244 batted balls this season, Urshela has produced a 8.2% barrel rate and...
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Gio Urshela Needs MRI on New Injury Just Days After Returning From IL

Less than a week after returning from the injured list, Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela could be sidelined once again with a new injury. While Shohei Ohtani stole home on Tuesday night, part of a double steal by the Angels, Urshela landed awkwardly on his hand. The defensive wizard wasn’t in New York’s starting lineup on Wednesday as a result.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, Angels lineups Tuesday: Gio Urshela at SS, Gary Sanchez hitting 8th, Jameson Taillon pitching (8/31/21)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Angels before Tuesday’s game at Angel Stadium. CALENDAR DAYS: The Yankees are 21-7 during the month of August…marks just the fifth time in the last 37 seasons (since 1985) they have recorded at least 21 wins in a single calendar month…also went 21-9 in August 2019, 21-7 in August 2009, 22-10 in August 1998 and 21-6 in September 1995…with a win tonight, would mark just the second time in the last 43 seasons (since 1979) that the Yankees recorded 22 wins in a single calendar month (22-10 in August 1998). Their 21-7 (.750) record is tied for their fifth-best record in the month of August in franchise history, trailing their 23-5 (.821) record in 1932, 28-8 (.778) record in 1938, 20-6 (.769) record in 1922 and 22-7 (.759) record in 1977…also posted 21-7 (.750) records in August of 2009 and 1954.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s outlook gets blunt take from Aaron Boone after meltdown vs. Orioles

It has been a wild season for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. And it got even wilder on Saturday when he allowed the Baltimore Orioles to occupy all bases in the top of the ninth inning and allow the go-ahead run that gave the O’s the 4-3 win. It was certainly a loss that’s tough to swallow for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Apart from the fact that the Yankees shouldn’t be losing at home against the worst team in baseball today, the loss also came on the heels of a brilliant stretch from Chapman.
MLBaudacy.com

Gio Urshela's MRI comes back 'fine,' is day-to-day

The Yankees can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to Gio Urshela. The third baseman underwent an MRI after injuring his left hand on Tuesday night, but manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Friday that Urshela’s MRI came back “fine,” and he is day-to-day. Urshela injured the hand...
MLBNew York Post

Yankees get ‘encouraging’ Gio Urshela injury news

Gio Urshela appears to have avoided the worst after injuring his hand on Tuesday in Anaheim. The Yankees third baseman underwent an MRI exam that came back “fine,” manager Aaron Boone said Friday. Urshela fell on the hand following a throw home against the Angels. “Not much there, so that...
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Ranking the Top 5 Yankees players who need to step up in September

NEW YORK – Gerrit Cole’s dominant start at Anaheim halted the Yankees’ four-game slide and provided a little more jet stream for the long flight home. “You can kind of exhale a little bit,’’ manager Aaron Boone said after his ace's timely performance. Wednesday’s 4-1 win over the Angels had...
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Gleyber Torres returns to Yankees lineup, but how much will he help them?

NEW YORK – While shortstop Gleyber Torres sat out with a sprained left thumb, the Yankees kept up their winning ways. They got to know switch-hitting Andrew Velazquez, who provided a spark as Torres’ primary substitute, and they arrived home from a long road trip atop the AL wild card standings.

