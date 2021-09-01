Yankees' Gio Urshela 'pretty sore' after hurting hand, expected to get MRI

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Angels before Tuesday’s game at Angel Stadium. CALENDAR DAYS: The Yankees are 21-7 during the month of August…marks just the fifth time in the last 37 seasons (since 1985) they have recorded at least 21 wins in a single calendar month…also went 21-9 in August 2019, 21-7 in August 2009, 22-10 in August 1998 and 21-6 in September 1995…with a win tonight, would mark just the second time in the last 43 seasons (since 1979) that the Yankees recorded 22 wins in a single calendar month (22-10 in August 1998). Their 21-7 (.750) record is tied for their fifth-best record in the month of August in franchise history, trailing their 23-5 (.821) record in 1932, 28-8 (.778) record in 1938, 20-6 (.769) record in 1922 and 22-7 (.759) record in 1977…also posted 21-7 (.750) records in August of 2009 and 1954.