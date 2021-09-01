Cancel
Charities

JSA collects donations for Afghanistan refugees

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored by the Junior State of America (JSA) club at Lafayette, a donation collection for Afghanistan Refugees has been underway since Aug. 24. Led by senior Natalia Parr on behalf of the JSA, the collection will end on Sept. 3. The idea for the donation drive started when Parr saw...

#Jsa#Refugees#Taliban#Charity#Jsa#The Welcome Center
