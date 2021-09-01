JSA collects donations for Afghanistan refugees

As it stands, we have failed huge numbers of Afghans who chose to help the United States in its war effort. The building consensus, at least outside the Washington National Security Blob, is that while we will just have to leave the country we've occupied for two decades, we're doing so quite poorly. (Inside the Blob, there is always a reason we must stay—or at least that we cannot leave, perhaps because leaving in defeat constitutes a particular failure for the Blob.) A big part of this focuses on the chaos at the Kabul airport, but also the question of why the Biden administration did not begin evacuating American citizens and the Afghans who served as our allies on the ground, and now face critical danger from the Taliban as a consequence, earlier on.