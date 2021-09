“Get Lost” was the description of Robert Macfarlane’s review of three books published around the subject of navigation and appearing in the July 1 issue of The New York Review of Books. I was fascinated by his review, and not just because I have been an admirer of his writing and research for years. I am also interested in cartography, the study and practice of making and using maps, which combines science, aesthetics, and technique so spatial information around landscapes can be communicated from one person to another.