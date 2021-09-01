Live Music Is Back at The Casbah

Live music is back, though it looks different today than when it went away in March 2020. For 16 months we carried on without the collaborative magic of artist and audience. We’ve watched musicians find creative ways to keep gigging and be safe, whether delivering livestreams from their homes or playing on porches. Our favorite venues, whether shut down entirely or operating at reduced capacity, have been challenged to adapt. The artists, fans, and industry workers who most cherish and depend on live concerts know that this return to the stage may be fleeting—the rapid spread of the Delta variant has already pushed many venue operators to require full vaccination or a recent COVID-19 test, and Chicago’s reinstated mask mandate was recently adopted by the entire state. Venues and musicians continue to cautiously evolve, hoping to keep delivering the in-person musical experience that so many people find sacred. For the foreseeable future, fighting the virus with every tool science has given us remains the most promising way to let the music play.