Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts Lands in the Maldives With Opening of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa

Years ago, a popular TV show was Lifestyles of The Rich & Famous. Hosted by Robin Leach, the show ran from 1984 to 1995. From Wikipedia:. Lifestyles was one of the first shows to feature the lives of the wealthy. Later shows such as VH1’s “The Fabulous Life of…” continued this trend. The show was largely intended to be an insight into the opulent residences and the glamorous lifestyles of those it profiled. However, many of the geographic areas it covered were ideal destinations for vacations, and in his on-camera appearances, Leach indirectly made references to resorts and tourist attractions. David Greenspan (aka David Perry), who was the voice-over narrator for most of the segments during the bulk of the show’s run and could be heard whenever Leach did not appear on camera, made more direct references to such resorts and such tourist attractions during his tenure as the show’s voice-over narrator.