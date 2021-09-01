Cancel
Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts Lands in the Maldives With Opening of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa

Hotel Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMALDIVES — September 1, 2021 — Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, along with Singaporean developer Chiu Teng Enterprises today announce the opening of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, marking the Paris-born brand’s debut in one of the world’s most captivating destinations. Located on Thilamaafushi, the southern pocket of Lhaviyani Atoll, the 141-villa resort celebrates the fabric of the Maldives, its people, nature and art, channeling its energy to uncover the charm of the destination through Le Méridien’s distinctive European-chic lens.

www.hotel-online.com

