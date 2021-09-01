Cancel
Pan Pacific Hotels Group Makes European Debut With Opening of Pan Pacific London

Hotel Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening today, Pan Pacific London takes innovation and understated luxury to new heights. This haven in the heart of the City fuses together architecture, contemporary design, boundary-pushing wellbeing, and leading destination restaurants and bars, with sincere Singaporean hospitality to create a lifestyle destination in London. Location. Located in Liverpool Street,...

www.hotel-online.com

