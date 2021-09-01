Pan Pacific Hotels Group Makes European Debut With Opening of Pan Pacific London

The Private Hideaway in Portugal’s Ericeira, Europe’s First World-Surfing Reserve, is Set to Open in February 2022. Vancouver, Canada – September 2, 2021 – Querido, the hotel collection representing Europe’s most renowned family-owned properties including Sublime Comporta, Lily of the Valley Hotel, and Borgo Santo Pietro, announces today the addition of Immerso, Immerso is a private hideaway set to open in February 2022 in Ericeria, Portugal, designated Europe’s first world-surfing reserve. Located just 40 minutes outside the buzz and bustle of Lisbon, the seaside surfing community of Ericeira is an oasis of tranquility for Lisboetas and global travelers alike. Nestled on the edge of the Atlantic, this historic fishing village is an unassuming jewel in the crown of Portugal’s surfing scene. The destination has been popular since the 1800’s—previously celebrated as one of Portugal’s biggest exporters of wine and spirits. As that chapter concluded, it’s the beach breaks and surf culture that have come to thrive.