Georgia Tech junior Ross Steelman made a strong bid to keep the Havemeyer Trophy on The Flats earlier this month by making it all the way to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., where he fell to Austin Greaser, 2 and 1, Steelman reached the quarters by eliminating the world’s No. 5-ranked amateur, Gators’ junior Ricky Castillo, who was seeded 33rd, by a 3 and 2 score.