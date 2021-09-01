Cancel
Quick Hits: Releasing David Moore, Punt Returner Options, Adding a 3rd QB + More

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
 5 days ago
Releasing WR David Moore

"Two things, I think we saw Michael Jordan on the wire and we really liked him. He's a former 4th round pick so we wanted to go with five receivers. We thought we had some guys on our practice squad that we could elevate up as needed and Terrace [Marshall] has really come on. We feel really good about Shi once he gets healthy. And we like Omar [Bayless], Kirk [Keithwood], and CJ [Saunders]. David was a good player, a good man, he's worked hard but we just feel like this is the right decision for us."

Candidates to be the punt returner

"That's a good question. That's a battle right now. Obviously, DJ [Moore] can go back there. [Brandon] Zylstra has done it before but we're kind of working through that right now."

Possibility of adding a third quarterback

"Yeah, we need to have another quarterback on the roster. Obviously, with Will having an opportunity to go to Dallas, we're happy for him. We're now looking for someone who either knows this system previously or someone in the draft process that we thought was really smart and can learn pretty quickly. We'll bring someone in and train them as fast as possible."

If team is at 100% vaccination

"We are not. I think we have two [that aren't]."

If Will IGrier would have been a practice squad consideration

"That's probably too hypothetical for me. I just want to say this, we would have loved to have Will still here. I can't say enough about who he is and we wanted to make sure that we did the best thing for him. Obviously, he got claimed so he's in a great situation. Now he has a chance to go and be on the active roster. But I have nothing negative, I mean, I consider him a friend. I have nothing but great things to say about Will."

Role for Michael Jordan

"It's hard to say because I haven't worked with him yet but it's hard to bring in an offensive lineman at this time of the year - there's a lot to learn. That being said, when you watch the tape there's some real traits that we want to take a look at and develop

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

BREAKING: Panthers Release WR David Moore

Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have released veteran wide receiver David Moore. Moore caught 35 passes for 417 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Seahawks. This allows room for offensive lineman Michael Jordan who was claimed off waivers earlier in the day.
Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Team trying to pin down a punt returner

If you go look in the mirror, you’ll find a person who has returned as many punts for the Carolina Panthers last season as anyone currently on the roster. And unless you’re Pharoh Cooper, that’s a fact. Head coach Matt Rhule spoke to reporters on Wednesday and hit on his...
David Moore cut by the Carolina Panthers

Per Joe Person of the Carolina Panthers, the team has cut WR David Moore. (Joe Person on Twitter) After signing Moore earlier in the year as the potential WR 3 for the offense the Panthers decided to move on from the 26-year old WR and released him earlier today. This move has more to do with the play of rookies Terrace Marshall and Shi Smith who were both very efficient for the Panthers during the preseason and present younger and cheaper options for the team. Moore had 35 catches for 417 yards and six touchdowns for Seattle in 2020 and will likely only be picked up by a team that is in need of WR depth making him unreliable for fantasy football purposes.
Raiders Signing WR David Moore To Practice Squad

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Raiders are signing veteran WR David Moore to their practice squad. Moore, 26, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit but signed him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.
