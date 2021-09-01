Quick Hits: Releasing David Moore, Punt Returner Options, Adding a 3rd QB + More

Releasing WR David Moore

"Two things, I think we saw Michael Jordan on the wire and we really liked him. He's a former 4th round pick so we wanted to go with five receivers. We thought we had some guys on our practice squad that we could elevate up as needed and Terrace [Marshall] has really come on. We feel really good about Shi once he gets healthy. And we like Omar [Bayless], Kirk [Keithwood], and CJ [Saunders]. David was a good player, a good man, he's worked hard but we just feel like this is the right decision for us."

Candidates to be the punt returner

"That's a good question. That's a battle right now. Obviously, DJ [Moore] can go back there. [Brandon] Zylstra has done it before but we're kind of working through that right now."

Possibility of adding a third quarterback

"Yeah, we need to have another quarterback on the roster. Obviously, with Will having an opportunity to go to Dallas, we're happy for him. We're now looking for someone who either knows this system previously or someone in the draft process that we thought was really smart and can learn pretty quickly. We'll bring someone in and train them as fast as possible."

If team is at 100% vaccination

"We are not. I think we have two [that aren't]."

If Will IGrier would have been a practice squad consideration

"That's probably too hypothetical for me. I just want to say this, we would have loved to have Will still here. I can't say enough about who he is and we wanted to make sure that we did the best thing for him. Obviously, he got claimed so he's in a great situation. Now he has a chance to go and be on the active roster. But I have nothing negative, I mean, I consider him a friend. I have nothing but great things to say about Will."

Role for Michael Jordan

"It's hard to say because I haven't worked with him yet but it's hard to bring in an offensive lineman at this time of the year - there's a lot to learn. That being said, when you watch the tape there's some real traits that we want to take a look at and develop

