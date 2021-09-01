Request for Proposals - September 2021

Cancel
The Sonoma County Community Development Commission (SCCDC) is pleased to invite you to respond to a Request for Proposals (RFP) for qualified applicants interested in applying to be the operator of the Coordinated Entry System (CES). The Homeless Emergency and Rapid Transition to Housing (HEARTH) Act of 2009 included a requirement that all local homeless Continuum of Care (CoCs) establish a centralized or coordinated entry point into the local homeless system of care. The coordinated entry system process is an approach to coordination and management of a crisis response system’s resources that allows users to make consistent decisions from available information to efficiently and effectively connect people to housing and service interventions that will rapidly end their homelessness. Please see the attached RFP and supporting documents.

