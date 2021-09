GROVE CITY – Excitement and experience are both plentiful for the Grove City College men’s soccer team as it prepares for the 2021 season. Head Coach Mike Dreves will have one of the largest and most-seasoned squads of his 16-year tenure. Grove City returns 26 veterans from the spring 2021 campaign in which the Wolverines went 7-2 overall and 7-1 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.