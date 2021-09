The host of Nothing Personal with David Samson gives his thoughts on Vlad Jr.'s play as of late, the Blue Jays' walk percentage and whether it needs to be addressed in the offseason, the success of the White Sox despite Tony La Russa losing the clubhouse earlier this season, whether Aaron Boone is in the mix for AL Manager of the Year, the NFL only allowing club-affiliated media in locker rooms and how it may impact baseball media, and Mets owner Steve Cohen calling out his team via Twitter.