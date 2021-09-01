Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

QVCC 50th Anniversary

qvcc.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege COVID-19 policies on masking and social distancing will be in effect. In the event we are unable to host the celebration on October 21, we will postpone until Thursday, April 14, 2022. Schedule. 4:30 – 5:30 Cocktail Hour – appetizers and drinks. 5:30 – 6: 30 Celebratory Ceremony. Comments...

qvcc.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qvcc#Ct#Memories Mingle#College#Qvcc Champions
Related
Richmond, KYPosted by
Richmond Register

Richmond PRIDE Festival canceled

For the second year in a row, the Richmond PRIDE Festival has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. This year would have been the event's second annual celebration, but the festival has been canceled on more occasions than it has been able to take place. The event...
Blairsville, PAIndiana Gazette

Blairsville holds Knotweed Festival

The River Valley High School marching band helped kick off the annual Knotweed Festival during a parade in downtown Blairsville on Saturday. The community celebration included free concerts, historic tours, vendors, food and more.
Festivalblackfootvalleydispatch.com

Art & Music festival returns

The Lincoln Arts & Music Festival is set to return Aug. 14 and 15 after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19. The event is scheduled to include music and other performances on Saturday and Sunday, alongside artists' booths, kids' activities and more. "We'll have three bands on Saturday," said...
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Eden Prairie, MNedenprairie.org

Eden Prairie City News

The annual Arts in the Park event takes place this Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop for artwork, homemade beauty products, artisan foods, unique clothing and more while enjoying the beautiful scenery of Purgatory Creek Park. More information and details about specific vendors can be found at edenprairie.org/Calendar.
Festivalnny360.com

Fulton to host fall festival in October

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) and the city of Fulton partner again to organize Fulton’s first fall festival, scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 9. They have been working on a variety of collaborative projects over the past year. FBB sponsored the First Annual Porchfest on July 11 and participant Lorrie Poyneer approached Linda Eagan, FBB director about writing a Pride Grant to help with the expenses for a fall festival. After Eagan heard Poyneer’s ideas, she immediately contacted Chris Waldron, Director of Fulton Parks and Recreation. Waldron responded, “Great idea, we discussed it at the special events committee but didn’t have anything concrete planned yet - so let’s partner.”
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Butler Pie Festival Returns

Students and staff are getting ready for the return of the Golden Tornado Marching Band “Pie Festival” later tonight. This annual event is a way to present the band’s new halftime show to the community. The Butler Varsity cheerleaders and football team are also introduced, and then the band plans to perform its 2021 pregame and half-time shows.
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Rockbridge County, VAWDBJ7.com

7@four: Rockbridge Community Festival

ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 44th annual Rockbridge Community Festival is this Saturday, August 28 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival is an annual downtown arts and crafts festival put on by the Lexington-Rockbridge Jaycees and the Lexington Rotary Club. All funds benefit Rockbridge-area charities. See the video for...
Burlington, WIburlington-wi.gov

Autumn Fest

Come downtown to Wehmhoff Square Park on Saturday, October 30 from 12:00 (noon) to 5:30 pm for ribs, vendors, music and fun!!. Come for Spooky City, stay for the festival! Don’t forget to visit the downtown shops while you are here!. All proceeds will be applied to the Tri-County Fire...
FestivalCleveland Jewish News

Crossroads annual Labor Day weekend picnic Sept. 5

Crossroads Jewish singles group will hold its annual Labor Day weekend picnic at 4 p.m. Sept. 5. The singles group, geared toward Jewish community members over age 50, will supply all food, drinks and dessert. RSVPs are required to Larry at 440-461-2720. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Hoopeston, ILfordcountyrecord.com

National Sweetcorn Festival Returns

After being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Sweetcorn Festival returns to Hoopeston for its 77th year starting Thursday night. The schedule for this year’s festival is listed below:. 77th National Sweetcorn Festival Schedule. Thursday, September 2, 2021. 5:00 pm Gates Open ($3 Admission) Display...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Festival celebrates 10th anniversary

The southeast side came out Saturday for unity, soulful gospel music, food trucks, a clothing giveaway and a chance to remember those taken by the coronavirus. Organizer Joe Ayers said the numbers at the 10th annual Summit City Community Festival at McMillen Park might not have been as great as in past years because local coronavirus numbers have been rising, but it was still a time “to bring the community out together.”
Warda, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Tutts Celebrate 50-Year Anniversary

Wayne and Cathleen Tutt, who reside in the Warda area, celebrated 50 years of marriage on Aug. 7 with a barbque dinner, drinks and dancing at Swiss Alp Hall. This joyous event was hosted by their children and attended by family and friends. Wayne Tutt met Cathleen Pyburn during junior high in Dallas and they became sweethearts during their high school years. On August 7, 1971 following their…
Scottsdale, AZjewishaz.com

Bureau of Jewish Education celebrates 50th anniversary this month

Jewish learning is a lifelong journey and the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix is celebrating its dedication to teaching with a series of programs commemorating 50 years of existence. Learn about the Jewish love affair with fish in a virtual kick-off event (Lox in a Box) that delivers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy