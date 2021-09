Massachusetts Marijuana Sales Top $2 Billion Since Launch Of Adult-Use Market, Regulators Report

Whether you’re seeking a slick, high-tech vibe or a more artsy ambiance to buy your pot, look no further. With its wide selection of smokable and edible wares on display, Ascend feels more like an Apple store than a traditional get-in, get-out dispensary. Here, tablet-toting staffers help guests navigate glass-case-displayed products from various growers, including the company’s own premium-brand-name pot, Ozone Reserve. Industry pros deemed Ascend Wellness Holdings the “most anticipated [cannabis] IPO of the year,” so expect huge things from the sprawling retailer, whose Boston branch blends right in with the other major merchants nearby, including Converse’s flagship sneaker store.