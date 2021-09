Are These Robinhood Penny Stocks on Your Watchlist Right Now?. The popularity of Robinhood as a brokerage for buying penny stocks has brought in billions of dollars in new capital in the past few years. This makes sense given the access that Robinhood offers and the fact that it effectively revolutionized trading penny stocks and blue chips. Before Robinhood existed, trading fees were high, the process of buying and selling stocks was difficult, and so on. But, then came Robinhood, resulting in a complete paradigm shift and the rebirth of the retail trader.