Macon R-1 graduate featured in The New York Times for wastewater epidemiology during pandemic

MACON, MO -- Dr. Marc Johnson, a virologist and 1990 Macon R-1 graduate, was recently featured in the national publication of The New York Times pertaining to his work with wastewater epidemiology during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Dr. Johnson is a Molecular Microbiology and Immunology Professor at the University of Missouri. In a recent article by The Times titled, "From the Wastewater Drain, Solid Pandemic Data", Johnson highlights his work within wastewater epidemiology during the pandemic which has become a new way of studying viral levels within sewer systems across the United States and the globe. Roughly 54 researchers across the world, including Johnson, are tracking coronavirus levels within wastewater according to the report. This new way of studying infectious diseases has become mainstreamed in the scientific community during the pandemic. It allows researchers to collect sewage samples in which render data that can be given to public health institutions to better understand virus levels within a specific community; data that may be hidden within "blind-spots" through traditional COVID-19 tests or asymptomatic individuals that may never show symptoms and get tested. Additionally, this research also will reveal/detect different viral variants, like the Delta Variant, that are being spread throughout the community. COVID-19 is a respiratory virus (attacking the respiratory track of the body), however work through research like Dr. Johnson has conducted, proves that the virus can be shed through stool of infected persons. "Not every population gets tested, not everyone has access to health care...If there's groups of people that are asymptomatic, they probably aren't getting tested either. So you aren't really getting the full big picture. Whereas for our testing, everyone poops," stated Dr. Marc Johnson within The New York Times report.