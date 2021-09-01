Shi Smith still has a role to play in 2021 despite shoulder injury
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith still has a role to play in 2021 despite going down with a shoulder injury in the preseason finale. There was a collective sigh of relief when head coach Matt Rhule stated in his media availability that Shi Smith’s shoulder injury wasn’t as bad as first feared. The sixth-round pick took a hard fall during the team’s fine preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which ended an impressive offseason for the player in an abrupt fashion.www.chatsports.com
