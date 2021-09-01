Amazing images make New Scientist Photography Awards 2021 shortlist
THESE fascinating images depict how science and technology influence our lives and the world around us, from the stunning wildlife inhabiting even the most unassuming of places to the environmental and biological hazards that are transforming our planet. The selected photos over the next few pages are the shortlisted and winning entries to our new competition, the New Scientist Photography Awards.www.newscientist.com
Comments / 0