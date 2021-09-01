Friends of Lake Mattoon to host fireworks show Saturday

NEOGA — The Friends of Lake Mattoon community group plans to host an expanded annual fireworks show on Saturday at the Lake Mattoon beach. Friends President Katie O'Dell said the fireworks show is funded solely through donations from businesses, community organizations and individual residents. She said the group has annually provided spectators with a fireworks display valued at $5,000 since reviving this tradition in 2019 and they are doubling the scale of the event this year after receiving more in donations.