The search for the next opportunity to develop integrated resorts in Asia remains elusive. Japan, once seen as a market with the potential to exceed the gaming revenues generated in Singapore, is now fading into ignominy as burdensome regulations and political posturing have chased away most of the world’s pre-eminent integrated resort developers. South Korea, with two integrated resort sites under development near Incheon International Airport, continues to hold some promise, but a government regulation that precludes Korean residents from gambling in all but one casino in the country remains a major impediment to the future success of those properties.