Getting a vehicle stuck in the mud is a quick way to ruin what would have been a fun day in the outdoors and with low water levels, it’s a misfortune that is happening more often. State Park officials around the state have shared pictures and words of caution with the public, including locally. Amanda White, Park Manager for both Red Fleet and Steinaker, explains that two vehicles have become stuck in soft soil in the last week as water levels are so low that it is tempting for people to want to park closer to the water’s edge at Steinaker. “The ground is soft and wet and we have some springs and a high water table,” shares White. “People are driving out and sure enough get stuck along the way, turning their fun day of fishing into a mess with a tow bill.” All are urged to be careful and to not drive their vehicles off the road in an effort to get closer to the water.