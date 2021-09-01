Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilcox County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wilcox Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Butler, Monroe, Crenshaw, northeastern Clarke, Wilcox, northeastern Conecuh and northern Covington Counties through 630 PM CDT At 525 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Petrey to 3 miles south of Pine Hill. Movement was south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greenville, Monroeville, Luverne, Camden, Peterman, Georgiana, Pine Hill, Brantley, McKenzie, Rutledge, Beatrice, Dozier, Vredenburgh, Glenwood, Yellow Bluff, Pine Apple and Petrey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dozier, AL
County
Wilcox County, AL
City
Glenwood, AL
City
Rutledge, AL
City
Greenville, AL
City
Butler, AL
City
Peterman, AL
City
Pine Hill, AL
City
Petrey, AL
City
Beatrice, AL
City
Pine Apple, AL
City
Brantley, AL
City
Georgiana, AL
City
Yellow Bluff, AL
City
Luverne, AL
City
Monroeville, AL
City
Mckenzie, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Thunderstorms#Pine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect...
Posted by
CNN

Jean-Paul Belmondo, the battered face of French New Wave cinema, dies aged 88

The legendary French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died aged 88, his lawyer, Michel Godest, said on Monday. The cause of his death was not disclosed. The son of French sculptor Paul Belmondo and painter Sarah Rainaud-Richard, Belmondo was born into an artistic family in Neuilly-sur-Seine in 1933, Reuters reports. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy