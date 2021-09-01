City of Alexandria to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The City of Alexandria invites the public to attend a remembrance ceremony Saturday, September 11, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Waterfront Park (1A Prince St.), to mark the tragic events of September 11, 2001. The event will remember all those killed, injured or otherwise affected; show gratitude to those who risked their lives while responding to the incident; and honor those who gave their lives to save others. In the event of rain, the ceremony will take place inside City Hall in Council Chamber (301 King St.). Masks are required in City facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

The ceremony will feature remarks from Mayor Justin Wilson and representatives from Alexandria’s public safety agencies, including: Fire/EMS Chief Corey Smedley, Acting Police Chief Don Hayes and Sheriff Dana Lawhorne. The tribute will also include a wreath-laying and “Return to Quarters” bell-ringing ceremony.

For media inquiries, contact Andrea Blackford, Senior Communications Officer, at andrea.blackford@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3959.

To request a reasonable accommodation, email diane.ruggiero@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.5590, Virginia Relay 711.

