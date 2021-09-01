Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

BREAKING: Pres. Tromp issues public health update, warns of possible temporary campus closures

By Ashley L. Clark
Arbiter Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoise State University’s Office of the President issued a public health update via email to the campus community on Wednesday, Sept. 1. In the email, President Tromp reiterated many of the concerns made by Gov. Little in his press release from Aug. 31, including Idaho’s ICU bed shortage, the governor’s request for assistance from the National Guard, the increasing number of local and campuswide COVID cases and the limited amount of health-care resources available.

arbiteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Vaccines
Boise, ID
Education
Boise, ID
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pres#Health And Safety#Boise State University#The National Guard#Boise State#Covid Testing Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy