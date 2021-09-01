BREAKING: Pres. Tromp issues public health update, warns of possible temporary campus closures

Boise State University’s Office of the President issued a public health update via email to the campus community on Wednesday, Sept. 1. In the email, President Tromp reiterated many of the concerns made by Gov. Little in his press release from Aug. 31, including Idaho’s ICU bed shortage, the governor’s request for assistance from the National Guard, the increasing number of local and campuswide COVID cases and the limited amount of health-care resources available.