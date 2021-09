FEATURE — Live music has returned to Southern Utah and the Canyon Media crew is back to highlighting local musicians, so gather around for another session of Paper Jams. Lottie Darger, the voice behind Lottie & the Void, was born and raised in Hurricane. She started making music at age 15 and taught herself to sing, write songs and play several instruments. While she’s usually behind composing a song’s melody, her bandmates Michael Evenson, John Houston, Dutch Workman and Braydon Buell often help her in developing new work.