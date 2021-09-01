Cancel
Oregon State at Purdue Preview

Cover picture for the articleSaturday night’s game will be a milestone. It will be the 500th game in the history of Ross-Ade Stadium (and the 496th with fans). We were initially expected to hit this milestone in game 5 of last year, but… yeah. It is the second time the Oregon State Beavers will play in Ross-Ade Stadium, and they have a perfect winning percentage. You have to go back to 1967 for their 22-14 win, but it was over a top 5 Purdue team that was the defending Rose Bowl champion and one that had legitimate national title aspirations.

