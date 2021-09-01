Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

GlobeX Data Ltd. Announced Final Number of CAD 6.3 Million (USD 5.0 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ('GlobeX' or the 'Company'), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement offering for a final tally total of 19,150,506 Units (as defined below) at a price of CA$0.33 per Unit for total gross proceeds, minus incoming bank wire fees of CA$6,295,940.43.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Data Theft#Internet Privacy#Swis#Swiss#The Warrant Term#Company#Cfo#Globex Data#Sekursend#Sekurreply#Bec#Sekurmail#Data Loss Prevention#Dlp#Whatsapp#Sm#Virtualvaults#Helix#Chat By Invites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Related
Businessthefastmode.com

HPE Completes Acquisition of Cloud Data Management Firm Zerto

HPE has completed the acquisition of Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection with a net cash purchase price at closing of $374 million. This acquisition immediately positions the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform in the high-growth data protection market with a proven solution and further propels HPE’s storage business into a cloud-native, software-defined data services business.
Businessdallassun.com

A2Z Smart Technologies Confirms Results of Previous Shareholders' Meeting

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQB:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the Cust2Mate smart shopping cart platform, wishes to confirm that, at the request of the TSXV, at its most recent annual and special shareholder meeting held on April 22, 2021 (the 'Meeting') the shareholders of the Company approved the Company's rolling 10% Stock Option Plan (as detailed in the Company's Information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting (the 'Circular') as well as the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan (the 'RSU Plan') described in the Circular. Pursuant to the RSU Plan, a total of 2,224,321 common shares in the capital of the Company (6,672,964 pre consolidation common shares as at the date of the Meeting) are reserved for issuance pursuant to the terms of the RSU Plan.
Businessdallassun.com

NuRAN Wireless Announces New Employment Contract with Chief Financial Officer

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. (' NuRAN ' or the ' Company ') (CSE:NUR) (OTC PINK:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN) is pleased to announce the entry into an employment agreement (the ' Employment Agreement ') with Questus Consulting Ltd. (' Questus '), a company controlled by Jim Bailey, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Employment Agreement, the Company will pay Questus a fixed fee of $20,833.33 per month (the ' Fee ') in consideration of certain management consulting services provided Questus including managing the financing and banking functions of the Company and overseeing the procedures for internal controls and management of continuous disclosure filings of the Company. Under the terms of the Employment Agreement, Questus will be entitled to receive options of the Company under the Company's equity compensation plan at the discretion of the Board and was issued a performance warrant to acquire a total of up to 1,600,000 common shares of the Company (the ' Performance Warrant ') based on the Company reaching certain successful milestones in strategic planning, growth, increased revenue and achievement of operation targets and subject to the completion of a minimum of four months of continued employment from the date of the Employment Agreement. In the event of a change of control of the Company and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Employment Agreement, whereby more than 50% of the outstanding voting shares of the Company are acquired by a person or persons, acting jointly and in concert, Questus is entitled to payment in the amount equivalent to 12-months of the Fee, incentive compensation pursuant to the incentive compensation plan and the vesting of all of Questus' unvested stock options under the Company's stock option plan. The Employment Agreement does not have a predetermined term.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Swedish Biotech Sobi Accepts Buyout Offer From Advent and GIC

Global biotechnology firm Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) has agreed to a buyout offer from Advent International and Aurora Investment Pte Ltd., an affiliate of GIC Special Investments Pte Ltd. The company announced yesterday that it had received the $8 billion (68 billion kronor) offer, which valued its shares at...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Singapore based Zipmex, a Digital Assets Platform, Secures $41M via Series B

Zipmex‘s latest investment round is joined by Plan B Media Public Company Ltd, Master Ad Public Company Ltd, MindWorks Capital, and Jump Capital. The investment into Zipmex notably marks Bank of Ayudhya’s move into the fast-growing crypto-asset sector. This should enable the bank, which is a part of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), to offer Zipmex the assistance it requires to enter the Asian markets and expand globally as well.
Stocksinternationalinvestment.net

Acorn Income share skyrockets as board recommends liquidation of trust

The share price of the Acorn Income investment company has surged 12.4% following the board's recommendation to liquidate the trust, with shareholders having the option to move their holdings to the Unicorn UK Income fund, an open ended vehicle, or receive cash. Last month, the board reversed its decision to...
Businessdallassun.com

ASPZ Buys Bering Sea Clinker To Produce NFT

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Asia Properties Inc. (OTC PINK:ASPZ) today confirmed that it has bought The Bering Sea Clinker. The Bering Sea Clinker is a 154 gram gold nugget, the largest such gold nugget ever discovered in the Bering Sea. The Company acquired the record nugget for $30,000 paid via the issuance of 120,000 ASPZ restricted shares ($0.25 per share) and will use it as its mascot.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Emirati wealth fund launches $1B U.S. industrial real estate venture

An Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund is betting big to capitalize on the hot industrial real estate market in the U.S. Mubadala Investment Co. has partnered with Dallas-based real estate investment firm Crow Holdings to develop $1 billion of Class A industrial properties across the country, according to Pensions & Investments.
Businessdallassun.com

Lucky Secures Over $2.5 Million of Commitments Towards a $3.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement' or 'Offering') consisting of 43,750,000 units of the Company (the 'Units') at a price of CDN$0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN $3.5 Million. Each Unit consists of one common share ('Common Share') of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ('Warrant'). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company at a price of CDN $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. All of the Common Shares and Warrants issued in connection to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

LIMERICK, PA — Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) this week announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about September 16, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2021.
Businessfinextra.com

Bank of America granted record number of patents

Bank of America is boasting a record 227 US patents granted in the first half of the year, with AI and machine learning the area seeing the most action. The bank saw a 23% increase in the number of patents granted by the US Patent Office compared the same period the previous year.
Businesssgbonline.com

Swiss Running Brand On Files For IPO

On, the Swiss running brand, has filed for an initial public offering in the U.S.*. In April, sources told Bloomberg that On had started preparing for its IPO that was projected to value the business at about $5 billion. Sources told Reuters in April that the company could seek a valuation of between $4 billion and $6 billion in its IPO.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Irwin Naturals Shares To Trade Under Ticker IWIN On CSE On Heels Of Closed Reverse Takeover Of Datinvest International

Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE:IWIN) reported Monday that its subordinate voting shares listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange will begin trading in Canadian dollars on Wednesday, August 25 under the ticker “IWIN.”. Currently, the shares of the Vancouver-based company trade under the ticker symbol “IWIN.U.”. “As a publicly listed...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

WorldRemit Raising Funds Ahead of Possible $5B IPO

The London-based money transfer startup WorldRemit is preparing to raise cash at a valuation of roughly $5 billion ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO). As Bloomberg News reported Friday (August 20), the company is in discussion with investors about the funding. Sources told Bloomberg details of the deal could change and that the IPO could come as soon as 2022, although the company had considered going public earlier this year.
Businesscepro.com

Melrose to Divest Nortek Control for $285M

CE Pro has confirmed that U.K.-based Melrose Industries has reached an agreement to divest Nortek Control for $285 million. The name of the purchaser cannot be publicly revealed until federal regulatory approvals are completed, but the new owner is an “international manufacturer of professional security, custom electronics and access control” equipment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy