Helios Education Foundation attended by Copper Corridor leaders
This week, Superior Mayor Mila Besich joined mayors from Miami and Kearny along with school superintendents from the Copper Corridor region at the Helios Education Foundation: Decision Theatre in Phoenix. We were able to see and interact with data regarding our individual school districts as well as our region as a whole. This collaboration has been coordinated by Resolution Copper through their contract with Arizona Strategies to help improve education outcomes in the region.coppercountrynews.com
Comments / 0