Pumpkins Aren't the Only Thing You Can Carve for Halloween

By Emily VanSchmus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarving pumpkins is one of our favorite Halloween traditions, but did you know this holiday staple actually stems from other carved vegetables? Long ago, the ancient Celtic people carved carved turnips, beets, and potatoes as a way to ward off evil spirits on October 31. When immigrants came to America in the early 1800s, they brought the tradition with them, but pumpkins were much more accessible—and easier to carve.

Nostalgia is the yearning for feelings of the past. And sometimes, even foods we haven't seen, smelled, or tasted in years have the power to induce these gratifying sentiments, including indulgences like warm chocolate chip cookies, piping hot chicken pot pie, melty macaroni and cheese, and of course, lip-smackingly good candy.

