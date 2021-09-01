Pumpkins Aren't the Only Thing You Can Carve for Halloween
Carving pumpkins is one of our favorite Halloween traditions, but did you know this holiday staple actually stems from other carved vegetables? Long ago, the ancient Celtic people carved carved turnips, beets, and potatoes as a way to ward off evil spirits on October 31. When immigrants came to America in the early 1800s, they brought the tradition with them, but pumpkins were much more accessible—and easier to carve.www.bhg.com
