UK Target Cason Wallace Cuts List to 4 Schools

By Shawn Smith
gobigbluecountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are closing in on good news for the 2022 recruiting class. Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 1 player in the 2022 class according to ESPN, Rivals, and On3, set a commitment date for September 7th at 7 p.m. ET. Kentucky is the favorite to land...

Comments / 0

