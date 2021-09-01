Cancel
Clay, NY

Man arrested for stealing $45,000 from bank accounts of customers at Solvay Bank

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
A man was arrested Sept. 1 for grand larceny in the third degree.

Elijah J. Green, 29, of Clay, allegedly used his knowledge of Solvay Bank’s policies and procedures where he was employed and stole approximately $45,000 from different bank member’s accounts.

Anyone affected was contacted by the bank and Green is no longer employed there.

Green was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center pending arraignment.

