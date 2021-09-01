Man arrested for stealing $45,000 from bank accounts of customers at Solvay Bank

A man was arrested Sept. 1 for grand larceny in the third degree.

Elijah J. Green, 29, of Clay, allegedly used his knowledge of Solvay Bank’s policies and procedures where he was employed and stole approximately $45,000 from different bank member’s accounts.

Anyone affected was contacted by the bank and Green is no longer employed there.

Green was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center pending arraignment.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)