Agriculture

“Integrity is about doing the right thing”

By Daniel D. Heagerty
High Country News
 8 days ago

“Sucked Dry” provides an important and powerful look at the mega-dairy industry. The repeated disregard by Riverview LLP for people, water and climate is telling. The company is destroying water supplies across the states it operates in, leaving thousands of people with dry wells. The carbon and methane emissions from these mega-dairies is, arguably, immoral, given the long-term impacts these emissions will have on the climate our children will be forced to endure.

Paonia, CO
High Country News is a nonprofit 501(c)3 independent media organization that covers the important issues and stories that define the Western United States. Our mission is to inform and inspire people to act on behalf of the West's diverse natural and human communities by providing unblinking journalism that shines a light on all of the complexities of the West.

 https://www.hcn.org/
