“Integrity is about doing the right thing”
“Sucked Dry” provides an important and powerful look at the mega-dairy industry. The repeated disregard by Riverview LLP for people, water and climate is telling. The company is destroying water supplies across the states it operates in, leaving thousands of people with dry wells. The carbon and methane emissions from these mega-dairies is, arguably, immoral, given the long-term impacts these emissions will have on the climate our children will be forced to endure.www.hcn.org
Comments / 0