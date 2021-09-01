“Integrity is about doing the right thing”

Maybe I shouldn’t tempt the gods by saying this out loud but New Hampshire had a darn good summer, weather-wise. Yeah, it was miserably hot and humid sometimes, not New England-y at all, and it was alarmingly dry in the first half and too wet in the second half. North of the Notches is still facing a drought even as some Massachusetts border towns have damaging floods, but compared to just about everywhere else in America it was a walk in the park.