Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. There are many ways to invest in marijuana stocks in 2021. Most cannabis stocks are known for being some of the more volatile stocks in the market. But for the long-term investor, there are options that have shown more stability. For the past few years, ancillary marijuana stocks have seen significant upside in the market. Ancillary cannabis companies are those companies that support the cannabis industry without touching the actual plant. Some of these companies are well-positioned to grow alongside the cannabis industry as the market grows.