Advocates and lawmakers gathered outside the Capitol to honor International Overdose Awareness Day

Staff from Vocal New York joined together with lawmakers and advocates outside the Capitol Tuesday to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day.

They also gathered to call on Governor Kathy Hochul to support reforms surrounding opioid addiction that were passed in the legislature.

Reforms include the expansion of access to clean syringes, medication to help with treatment, and getting addiction help to those who need it in state prisons.

Hochul lost her nephew to a fentanyl overdose and has publicly voiced her support of recovery from addiction.

Assemblymember Phil Steck has said one thing that sets Hochul apart from past Governors is her human aspect on things.

5,100 New York residents died due to opioid overdoses in 2020.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)