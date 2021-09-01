Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Advocates and lawmakers gathered outside the Capitol to honor International Overdose Awareness Day

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTz7O_0bjxbt1e00

Staff from Vocal New York joined together with lawmakers and advocates outside the Capitol Tuesday to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day.

They also gathered to call on Governor Kathy Hochul to support reforms surrounding opioid addiction that were passed in the legislature.

Reforms include the expansion of access to clean syringes, medication to help with treatment, and getting addiction help to those who need it in state prisons.

Hochul lost her nephew to a fentanyl overdose and has publicly voiced her support of recovery from addiction.

Assemblymember Phil Steck has said one thing that sets Hochul apart from past Governors is her human aspect on things.

5,100 New York residents died due to opioid overdoses in 2020.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Lawmakers#Legislature#Syringes#Vocal New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
California StatePosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Is another stimulus payment needed? California pushes $600 to residents, rest of U.S. waits for $1,200 or $2,000

While states like California move forward with additional $600 COVID stimulus payments – residents across the rest of the U.S. are asking when a fourth stimulus check will be delivered to them. The last stimulus payments came through the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden during the spring. Checks hit most bank accounts within weeks, and were mostly spent during the second quarter, according to the latest data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy