CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Smoke has been a consistent issue in the forecast all summer. It has been heavy and present, causing may problems for those who are sensitive. The smoke is not going to be going away anytime soon, with the continued wildfires in the west. There are moments where there are signs of relief from the smoke. The system of rain that will moving through the state will allow the smoke conditions to lighten slightly. But as the rain and clouds are cleared away on Thursday, the smoke will return to its heavy nature.