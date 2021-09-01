Cancel
Pounding on “mega corporations”

By Ron Aryel
High Country News
High Country News
HCN’s writers frequently pound on “mega corporations,” perhaps because its audience, over time, has self-selected to people who like that sort of thing. The concerns about water use are legitimate, but corporate farms do not emit, overall, more pollution than the aggregate of family farms. They may produce more waste in fewer locations, but smaller farms, especially when not well-run, produce problems as well. And family farms do not always achieve the efficiency that can help reduce prices at the grocery store.

High Country News is a nonprofit 501(c)3 independent media organization that covers the important issues and stories that define the Western United States. Our mission is to inform and inspire people to act on behalf of the West's diverse natural and human communities by providing unblinking journalism that shines a light on all of the complexities of the West.

