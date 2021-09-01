Pounding on “mega corporations”
HCN’s writers frequently pound on “mega corporations,” perhaps because its audience, over time, has self-selected to people who like that sort of thing. The concerns about water use are legitimate, but corporate farms do not emit, overall, more pollution than the aggregate of family farms. They may produce more waste in fewer locations, but smaller farms, especially when not well-run, produce problems as well. And family farms do not always achieve the efficiency that can help reduce prices at the grocery store.www.hcn.org
