Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Welcoming our newest interns and fellows

By Paul Larmer
Posted by 
High Country News
High Country News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thanks to generous readers, we host our largest cohort ever. It’s a mutually beneficial arrangement: In exchange for six months’ training as full-fledged members of our editorial team, HCN’s interns and fellows produce an astounding array of stories. In many ways, this program — which has nurtured more than 240 individuals — is HCN’s secret sauce. As Executive Director Greg Hanscom says, “If all HCN ever did was its intern and fellow program, we’d still be making a great contribution.”

www.hcn.org

Comments / 0

High Country News

High Country News

Paonia, CO
259
Followers
726
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

High Country News is a nonprofit 501(c)3 independent media organization that covers the important issues and stories that define the Western United States. Our mission is to inform and inspire people to act on behalf of the West's diverse natural and human communities by providing unblinking journalism that shines a light on all of the complexities of the West.

 https://www.hcn.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interns#Biodiversity#Fellows#Hcn#National Geographic#Hakai Magazine#The University Of Montana#Western#Indigenous Affairs#Front Range#Indian#Native#Undark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Stanford welcomes international community in new video

Stanford’s Office of Community Engagement created a new video to help welcome international scholars and students to the university. According to pre-pandemic numbers, around 5,000 students from more than 100 countries and nearly 2,000 scholars from more than 85 countries are part of the Stanford community. When Julio Cesar Nunes...
JobsHigh Country News

Director of Conservation

The Nature Conservancy is recruiting for a Director of Conservation. Provides strategic leadership and support for all of the Conservancy's conservation work in Arizona. The position is responsible for line management of all conservation staff including 6-8 direct reports and is responsible for total group budgets of $5 - $10 million. Responsible for ensuring conservation plans are developed, conservation objectives are met and that the Conservancy's conservation work in Arizona proceeds in a manner that demonstrates TNC's values. Phoenix, AZ based preferred; willing to consider other locations in Arizona. See detailed position description in the career page for The Nature Conservancy, Job ID: 50238.
Charles Town, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Charles Town Moose welcomes Moose International Director, gives monetary donations

RANSON — Members of Charles Town Moose Lodge 948 welcomed Paul W. Curtis, chairman of the board of directors for Moose International, Inc., to their facility on Wednesday. Curtis was elected in July to his position during the 133rd International Moose Convention. He previously held a variety of other offices, including vice chairman of the board of directors, supreme junior governor and supreme prelate, as well as serving on the Supreme Council.
Advocacyrismedia.com

NAR Announces 10 Good Neighbor Award Finalists

For the 22nd consecutive year, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) is honoring 10 finalists for its 2021 Good Neighbor Awards Program. This award honors REALTORS® who have made significant, tangible volunteer contributions in their communities to improve the lives of their neighbors in need. “Despite the many challenges navigating...
Bethel University News

Meet Our Newest Royals!

Last week, the Bethel community welcomed hundreds of new undergraduate students to campus. Learn more about the Class of 2025, including who they are, where they’re from, and what they’re planning to study. Excitement reverberated throughout campus as the Bethel community welcomed 733 new Royals during Welcome Week 2021. Incoming...
Herald & Review

OUR VIEW: Welcome back, world, with Farm Progress Show

Decatur welcomes the world back this week. The Farm Progress Show, an international gathering featuring the present and the future of agriculture, is Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Richland Community College’s Progress City USA. We anticipate farmers and those who provide farmers goods will be extra excited about this edition....
Dubuque, IAloras.edu

Loras Welcomes Largest International Class in More than 10 Years

As the new academic year gets underway, the campus is seeing its largest influx of new international students in more than ten years as 14 students from eight different countries are among the latest flock of Duhawks. Eleven of the students are first-year students, with the remaining three transferring from...
Lifestylehamptonroadsmessenger.com

National Park Service awards $743,531 to help preserve history in Underrepresented Communities

WASHINGTON – The National Park Service today announced the award of $743,531 to 17 projects in 14 states to support diverse communities and to identify and nominate sites to the National Register of Historic Places. The Underrepresented Community Grant Program focuses on work towards diversifying the nominations submitted to the National Register of Historic Places.
PetsTimes Union

Meet Our Members

I have lots of diversity in my job. Some days I’m writing for a newsletter or designing printed materials. Other days I’m working with the press or planning special events. Every day I’m thinking about what messages are important for our community to receive and how best to convey them – whether it be updates on services we offer or thanking people for their generosity.
Collegeserienewsnow.com

Mercyhurst University Welcomes New Students

Mercyhurst University's new students are making their way to campus to start the new school year. More than 700 freshman are moving in Friday and Saturday with a little help from family and staff at the college. Freshman Hailey LaBeau is coming from St. Louis, Missouri, thanks to the draw...
Louisiana Statehoumatimes.com

Louisiana Project Grants offers Community-based art Project Assistance

Louisiana Project Grants (LPG) offers assistance for community-based art projects for communities across the state!. Since 1995, the Louisiana Division of the Arts said they have been listening to the voices when it comes to the program. They are focused on making sure the funds are being utilized to support the arts and competitive creative projects.
U.S. Politicschamberbusinessnews.com

Opinion: It’s time to reopen our borders to international travelers

The Biden administration last Friday extended its travel ban on non-essential travelers crossing the nation’s northern and southern land borders, despite Canada reopening its border to vaccinated Americans on August 9. Canada plans to welcome travelers of all nationalities starting September 7, most developed countries, which started reopening their borders...
Celebritieswesterniowatoday.com

Central Iowa Family Honored to Support Governor’s Charity Steer Show

For nearly 40 years, James Oil Company LLC out of Carlisle has supported the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show. Scott James is owner and president of James Oil. He began his tenure with the family business in 1976. He worked alongside his father and has kept the business in his family since inception in 1947. Scott lives outside Hartford with his wife Bev. They have two sons, Devin and Logan. Scott explains that his family has helped raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa for decades…

Comments / 0

Community Policy