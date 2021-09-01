Welcoming our newest interns and fellows
Thanks to generous readers, we host our largest cohort ever. It’s a mutually beneficial arrangement: In exchange for six months’ training as full-fledged members of our editorial team, HCN’s interns and fellows produce an astounding array of stories. In many ways, this program — which has nurtured more than 240 individuals — is HCN’s secret sauce. As Executive Director Greg Hanscom says, “If all HCN ever did was its intern and fellow program, we’d still be making a great contribution.”www.hcn.org
