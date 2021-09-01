Welcoming our newest interns and fellows

The Nature Conservancy is recruiting for a Director of Conservation. Provides strategic leadership and support for all of the Conservancy's conservation work in Arizona. The position is responsible for line management of all conservation staff including 6-8 direct reports and is responsible for total group budgets of $5 - $10 million. Responsible for ensuring conservation plans are developed, conservation objectives are met and that the Conservancy's conservation work in Arizona proceeds in a manner that demonstrates TNC's values. Phoenix, AZ based preferred; willing to consider other locations in Arizona. See detailed position description in the career page for The Nature Conservancy, Job ID: 50238.