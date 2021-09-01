Cancel
Tony Davis and Debbie Weingarten’s article, “Sucked Dry,” is superb reporting. I can’t thank you enough for such a comprehensive look at this issue, heartbreaking as it is.

High Country News is a nonprofit 501(c)3 independent media organization that covers the important issues and stories that define the Western United States. Our mission is to inform and inspire people to act on behalf of the West's diverse natural and human communities by providing unblinking journalism that shines a light on all of the complexities of the West.

 https://www.hcn.org/
