It seems that every generation of farmers is faced with a challenge that ultimately becomes their responsibility for the well-being of agriculture. Speaking specifically to animal agriculture, my generation figured out how to successfully house animals in confinement through science and practice (some good and some bad) and how to create an atmosphere inside the housing conducive to rapid and efficient growth. The world’s population is expected to increase by 2 billion persons in the next 30 years, from about 7.7 billion currently to 9.7 billion by 2050. A United Nations released a report in 2019 suggesting the world’s population could reach its peak around the end of the century, to a level of nearly 11 billion.