Remember the Keystone pipeline—no, not the XL one that both Presidents Obama and Biden wisely killed, but the original Keystone pipeline, the one whee we allowed a Canadian company to use eminent domain to shove a 36-inch pile through our East River, the one whose defective imported steel has had more leaks and anomalies than expected? A new report from the Government Accountability Office released Monday finds that the Keystone pipeline’s poor performance were not acts of God but results of shoddy work by its builder, TransCanada, now TC Energy: