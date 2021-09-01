Cancel
Wednesday evening: Dabo Swinney 'loves the focus' of his team

By Anna Hickey
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter practice on Wednesday evening, head coach Dabo Swinney virtually met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Oh man excited Wednesday is here. Love the focus of the guys. You can feel the energy. It's been a good week. Last day of pads today, shorts tomorrow. Meetings and walk-through Friday then head up to Charlotte and get ready to play, man. Feel good about our plan and now we have to go execute it."

