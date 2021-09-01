Cancel
Jon Bass joins Uber series Super Pumped

Primetimer
The Miracle Workers star will play Garrett Camp, the man with the original billion-dollar idea for Uber, on the Showtime anthology series.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

