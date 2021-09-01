Jon Bass joins Uber series Super Pumped

The former Hawaii-Five-0 star and SEAL Team creator Benjamin Cavell are co-writing the potential series from producer Jerry Bruckheimer. "In Topangaland, a laid-back ex-cop (Caan) works for his legendary father’s private detective agency, solving cases that take him from Malibu mansions to Topanga hippie communes to Venice back alleys and everywhere in between, all while navigating a thorny relationship with his dad and the rest of his unconventional family," according to Deadline. "The project stems from conversations Caan had with (Jerry Bruckheimer Television) about developing a show together. The company connected him with Cavell through Cavell’s overall deal at CBS Studios, and the two came up with the characters at the center of the ensemble PI drama. (The father character is not being developed for Caan’s real-life father, James Caan.)"