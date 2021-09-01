"We don't need another January 6" WNC political leaders weigh in on Rep. Cawthorn's speech
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Some critics of North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn (R) are accusing him of trying to incite another insurrection. It stems from a speech the congressman made over the weekend at a Macon County GOP event. Cawthorn’s speech put a lot of focus on unfounded claims of election fraud. At one point, Rep. Cawthorn called the people facing charges for the Jan. 6 insurrection “political prisoners.”wcti12.com
