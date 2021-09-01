Michael Leppert: The delta variant loses fight with rock and roll

It was at the end of an expected long day at work, and an hour commute home when I had the debate with myself. Should I or shouldn’t I bust this drive home, get out of these business casual clothes for some shorts and flips flops and scurry up to Holliday Park for the last few songs of the St. Paul and the Broken Bones concert? I knew my best-case scenario was that I would only get to see four or five songs before the 9 p.m. cutoff time at the north side Indianapolis festival.