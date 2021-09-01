Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Readers Write: Minneapolis

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the Minneapolis City Council: If I understand correctly, as a constituent and voter, you want me to:. Vote yes to abolishing the Police Department in favor of a Public Safety Department, which may have police "if necessary," but you have no plan as to how this would actually work. Trust us, you said.

www.startribune.com

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Preventing forest fires, birds, Southwest light rail, policing

The large Greenwood fire in Lake County is a lesson in how nature works despite the best efforts by human management. The critique of the Hayes family property is specious ("Big landowner feels heat for Greenwood fire," Aug. 26). While 12,000 acres seems large, it is minimal as you consider the scale of the upstate forest fire. Other than clear-cutting a safe zone around structures, wildfire will still burn through timbered land and forest-floor slash and other vegetation will not slow down its progress. A nearly single species forest allows the spruce budworm to ravage the land as it easily spreads. This same scenario is being repeated in the western U.S. as the pine bark beetle has devastated hundreds of millions of acres of pine trees.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Southwest light rail, police, racial disparities, Minnesota politics

There is a television program titled "Mysteries of the Abandoned." It is a show about (usually) colossal construction projects that have outlived their original purpose or were so badly flawed they were abandoned. It is time to truly consider that the Southwest Light Rail (SWLRT) project join the roster of projects featured on this program. The Star Tribune, other publications and TV news have all reported in recent weeks that the Metropolitan Council does not know when SWLRT will be operational nor how much it will ultimately cost.
finance-commerce.com

North Minneapolis Community is Stronger Together

To readers: Sponsored columns consist of paid content from companies and organizations that have information and opinions to share with the business community. They do not represent the views of Minnesota Lawyer. Columns are accepted on a variety of topics and are subject to approval by Minnesota Lawyer management. To contribute contact Bill Gaier at 612-584-1537.
Posted by
Terry Davis

Local breweries to visit in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Did you notice there are so many local breweries to visit in Minneapolis? However, with so many breweries to choose from, how do you decide? Luckily We've done the legwork for you to find it all its pet and family-friendly places.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: COVID response, equity in schools, nondisclosure agreements

A crowd of socially proximate protesters gathered to denounce masks and vaccines at the State Capitol on Saturday ("Crowd rallies against mask, vaccine mandates," Aug. 29). This may blow their minds, but the reason we're still talking about masks and vaccines is because they refuse, against all rational thought and evidence, to get vaccinated and put an end to COVID.
dtnpf.com

Do or Die for Minneapolis September Wheat?

With the ongoing Northern Plains drought, Minneapolis new-crop wheat futures have been firm for the last few months. Early Sunday night, Minneapolis was again challenging the high, being only 12 cents below that. Minneapolis September and December appear to be forming ascending triangle patterns. A breakout above would signal much higher prices ahead. The interesting thing is that on Monday, Stats Canada will be out with their updated forecasts for both spring wheat and canola. Expected to be sharply lower, the wheat estimate could be the fuel that sends Minneapolis to new heights. A rally and close above $9.50 on September would likely be the start of a new leg higher. For December, a close above $9.38 could have the same bullish impact.
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Police Investigating Shooting In Dinkytown

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting near the University of Minnesota campus. Police say they responded to a shots fired report near the 13-hundred block of 4th Street Southeast in Dinkytown Monday night. Police say someone shot at a car but no one was hurt. Police say they're looking for a gold SUV in connection with the shooting.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota students brace for uncertainty, hope for normalcy in new school year

Michael Rosas Ceronio﻿ used to think about his older peers at Lakeville South High School and feel sympathy about all the milestones they lost to the pandemic. There was the class of 2020, whose members ended their senior year at home, in lockdown. The 2021 seniors shuffled between distance and in-person learning, quarantine and canceled events.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota State Patrol destroyed texts, e-mails after riot response

Minnesota State Patrol officers conducted a mass purge of e-mails and text messages immediately after their response to riots last summer, leaving holes in the paper trail as the courts and other investigators attempt to reconstruct whether law enforcement used improper force in the chaos following George Floyd's murder. In...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Alan Page and Twitter, Charlie Watts and the Rolling Stones, Boundary Waters, South Dakota pheasant hunting, 'spotlights' on grieving, Glen Taylor's Star Tribune ownership

So Twitter won't recognize the outstanding work and example of American citizenship reflected in Alan Page's life's work ("Alan Page not 'notable' enough for Twitter," Aug. 27). If what Alan has accomplished and shared with all of us is not "notable," then what, may I ask, is notable? Shame on Twitter!
Fortune

Republican anti-protest laws sweep across the U.S.

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The nationwide protests of last summer, largely prompted by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, led to an autumn of self-reflection, both at an institutional and personal level. City councils reexamined police budgets, workplaces changed their hiring protocols, and citizens evaluated their own interactions. But at the same time, a significant number of local governments quietly passed legislation to make it more difficult for future protests to occur and to heighten the legal repercussions for individual protesters.

