Readers Write: Minneapolis

With the ongoing Northern Plains drought, Minneapolis new-crop wheat futures have been firm for the last few months. Early Sunday night, Minneapolis was again challenging the high, being only 12 cents below that. Minneapolis September and December appear to be forming ascending triangle patterns. A breakout above would signal much higher prices ahead. The interesting thing is that on Monday, Stats Canada will be out with their updated forecasts for both spring wheat and canola. Expected to be sharply lower, the wheat estimate could be the fuel that sends Minneapolis to new heights. A rally and close above $9.50 on September would likely be the start of a new leg higher. For December, a close above $9.38 could have the same bullish impact.