Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix renews Unsolved Mysteries for Season 3

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The third season of the Unsolved Mysteries revival will premiere in summer 2022, while Season 2 drops on Oct. 19.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unsolved Mysteries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Fox News

Netflix picks up NBC's 'Manifest' for fourth season

Netflix has picked up "Manifest" for a fourth and final season 10 weeks after NBC canceled the drama. The streamer has also announced that this upcoming new season will consist of 20 episodes, which is more than any one season received on NBC. (The first consisted of 16 episodes, while the second and third consisted of 13 episodes each.) Whether all 20 are released at once or in multiple parts was not announced.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

A Life Goes On reboot is in the works with original stars Kellie Martin and Chad Lowe

All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll is leading the potential revival of the groundbreaking 1989-1993 ABC family drama about a family with a son with Down syndrome. With Chris Burke's Corky, Life Goes On was the first show with a major character with Down syndrome. "The sequel will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, played by Martin, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown," according to Deadline. As TVLine notes, Lowe co-starred as the HIV-positive boyfriend of Martin's Becca who would eventually die of AIDS, so it's unclear how he'll appear in the series. The Life Goes On reboot will be shopped to networks and streaming services.
TV SeriesCollider

'Manifest' Will Keep Its Original Ending, Says Creator Jeff Rake

Manifest creator Jeff Rake assures fans that the series ending will not change, even though the creative team will only have a single season to wrap up everything. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Rake spoke about the series cancellation by NBC last June and the current deal with Netflix that allows the show to have a proper ending, explaining how he had to change his plans to keep the same conclusion while fitting the plot in 20 episodes.
TV SeriesComicBook

Cult-Favorite CBS Series Was Just Removed From Netflix

Jericho, the short-lived CBS cult classic starring Riverdale's Skeet Ulrich, Birds of Prey's Ashley Scott, and The Walking Dead's Lennie James, is no longer streaming on Netflix. Both seasons of the fan-favorite series left the streaming platform on August 15. Jericho originally aired from 2006 until 2008; it was cancelled after the first season, but a fan campaign by fans helped bring it back for a seven-episode second season to wrap up dangling storylines. There were rumors for years of revivals at Syfy, Netflix, and other potential venues. After the TV show ended, Devil's Due Publishing and IDW Publishing released third and fourth "seasons" as comic book series.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11: Netflix Release Date

Season 11 of the zombie horror series, The Walking Dead, is dropping on AMC on August 22, 2021. The season will also be coming to Netflix in most countries across the world. Read on to find out which regions of Netflix will stream Season 11 of the horror series and when it will be available to watch.
TV SeriesComicBook

Manifest Season 4: Cast and Crew Nearing Deals With Netflix for Revival

The "Save Manifest" campaign is seemingly nearing the end of the road as Netflix is closing in on the conclusion of "complex negotiations" with Warner Bros. Television. Once all is said and done it will see a fourth season of the series premiere on the streamer. According to Deadline, WBTV has "started negotiations with the cast" and both returning and new writers for the shows fourth season. They also note that with talks now very far along with Netflix, NBCUniversal is no longer in contention to be the home for the new series (having previously cancelled the series earlier this year). The cast for the hit series saw their contracts expire back in June, meaning they've likely got a bit of leverage in this fresh round of negotiations.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Cobra Kai publishes a new teaser: Netflix renews the series for a fifth season before the premiere of the fourth

Netflix is ​​known for the premature cancellation of its series. There have been few who have stayed on the road in recent months. However, it seems that the platform has its favorite series and one of them is Cobra Kai, as they have published a new teaser in which it is announced that there will be a season 5 and that season 4 has not yet been released.
TV SeriesEsquire

Netflix Has Renewed Cobra Kai For Season 5. Here's Everything We Know So Far.

My fellow students of Cobra Kai, Eagle Fang, Miyagi-Do—or your fictional karate studio of choice, really—listen up. We have good news for you. On Friday afternoon, Netflix announced that Cobra Kai will return for a fifth season. This follows the recent announcement that Season Four of the platform's Karate Kid sequel TV series will debut this December. Of course, this doesn't come as a total surprise, given that Cobra Kai riding a wave of nostalgia and ingenuity to nearly the heights that The Karate Kid franchise once reached. But we'll take it as some much-needed good news to round out the week. Even better? Netflix added that production on Season Five will begin this fall, so we'll likely see the finished product in late 2022 or early 2023.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple debuts official season two trailer for 'The Morning Show'

Apple's acclaimed newsroom drama will return to Apple TV+ for its highly anticipated second season in September. Apple's Emmy-winning newsroom drama will make a return to the small screen for its second season, with the first episode going up on September 17. Subsequent episodes will be released each week on Friday.
TV & VideosPopculture

This Medical Series Just Shot to the Top of Netflix Charts, With More Episodes on the Way

Netflix viewers just can't get enough of one hit medical drama. Subscribers of the streaming platform across the globe have been tuning in to watch The Good Doctor, helping the series shoot to the top of the global streaming charts. The ABC medical drama follows Freddie Highmore's Shaun Murphy, a young autistic savant surgical resident at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. The series' success on Netflix's follows the success of the Highmore-starring bank heist film The Vault, which climbed the streaming charts in the U.S. earlier in August.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Coroner: Season Four? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network in the United States, the Coroner TV show stars Serinda Swan, Roger Cross, Éric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Nicholas Campbell, Tamara Podemski, Andy McQueen, Kiley May, Mark Taylor, and Uni Park. The series follows the life of recently widowed Doctor Jenny Cooper (Swan), a newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural, or sudden deaths in the city of Toronto. Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases. In season three, Jenny must move past her trauma and embrace her whole self. In the process of healing, she and her live-in boyfriend Liam (Bruneau) are now separated and separately trying new forms of therapy. With Liam gone, Jenny finally has space to focus on herself — for all of five minutes. It isn’t long before death knocks at her door with a slew of new cases — both COVID-related and not — that force her to unleash the real Jenny Cooper locked inside. Meanwhile, Detective Donovan McAvoy (Cross) stares down the barrel of his own mortality in a very personal way, which propels him to investigate both his cases and his life with a new perspective. He may even find love. Ross (Kassam) confronts uncomfortable identity challenges, and Gordon’s (Campbell) Lewy Body Dementia causes him to lose himself in the possibility of a life once lived.
TV SeriesComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Wraps Production

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 has officially wrapped production! co-showrunner Michelle Paradise made the announcement that the crew of Discovery had finally finished production on the fourth season, in a tweet that states: "…and that’s a wrap on S4! A huge THANK YOU to our amazing cast and crew. I can’t say enough about the effort, teamwork, and heart they brought to this challenging season. We’re now turning off the lights and leaving the stages in good hands. Until next time… #StarTrekDiscovery". Paradise included a photo with her production wrap announcement, showing fans the latest bridge of the USS Discovery.
TV Seriespurewow.com

Woohoo! ‘Manifest’ Has Been Officially Renewed for One More Season at Netflix

Manifest fans, you have a big reason to celebrate. It has been officially announced that the supernatural mystery series—which was abruptly canceled back in June—will be picked up for a fourth and final season at Netflix. The news was broken by Entertainment Weekly, who reported that the streaming service had ordered 20 more episodes of the series.
TV SeriesCollider

'Manifest' Gets More Runway as Netflix Orders 20 New Episodes for Final Season

After a long battle to rescue the popular series from cancellation, Manifest has finally been saved. In a move that comes after weeks of negotiations, Netflix has rescued the NBC drama, renewing it for a fourth and final season of 20 episodes. The deal, spurred on by fans’ passionate support of the show following its cancellation by NBC, will also give the streamer exclusive streaming rights to previous seasons of the mystery drama worldwide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy