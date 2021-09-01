Cancel
Martha Plimpton joins IMDb TV's Sprung, replacing Ileana Douglas, in a Raising Hope reunion with Greg Garcia and Garret Dillahunt

Primetimer
 4 days ago
Plimpton will appear in a season-long arc in a recasting on the Greg Garcia-created comedy about an unlikely group of formerly incarcerated people who band together to use their criminal expertise for good. Plimpton will play Rooster’s mom Barb, originally played by Douglas. The casting change was made due to a creative change to the character.

