Martha Plimpton joins IMDb TV's Sprung, replacing Ileana Douglas, in a Raising Hope reunion with Greg Garcia and Garret Dillahunt

FX on Hulu has picked up a second season of the acclaimed Native American teen comedy created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, three weeks after its premiere. Reservation Dogs stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor as four Indigenous friends growing up on a reservation in Oklahoma. The Season 1 finale is scheduled for Sept. 20, while Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2022. “We couldn’t wait to share Reservation Dogs with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We’re happy to put in an early order for another season,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX. “Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV’s best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent.” Fast Company recently called Reservation Dogs the best new show you're not watching. "If tragedy plus time equals comedy, it took nearly 500 years for the colonization of America to become appropriate joke fodder," says Joe Berkowitz. "According to a recent book on the history of Native American comedy, though, when Hill made that joke during his 1977 TV debut on The Richard Pryor Show, it turned out to be a seismically influential event, activating generations of Native comedians. Nearly 45 years later, Reservation Dogs is poised to inspire its own wave of Indigenous TV comedy creators. Or, at least, the new FX series is funny and audacious enough to make viewers hope so. Reservation Dogs—which premiered on August 9 and features an all-Indigenous team of writers, directors, and series regulars—is the more formally adventurous and experimental sibling of Rutherford Falls, the Peacock series starring Jana Schmieding and Ed Helms that debuted in April. Both shows share a lot of talent in front of and behind the camera, and both are worth watching in their own ways. It’s the genre-fluid Reservation Dogs, though, that seems more likely to stretch the boundaries of what aspiring Native comedy creators know is possible."